Total Divas Mid-Season Finale Viewership Sees Big Increase, New James Ellsworth Video, GIF of The Rock’s 20 Year Physical Evolution

Nick Paglino
Total Divas Mid-Season Finale Viewership Sees Big Increase

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s mid-season finale of Total Divas averaged 696,000 viewers. This is up big from last week’s 580,000 viewership average.

This week’s Total Divas ranked #32 on the Cable Top 150.

New James Ellsworth Video

Below is the latest video from James Ellsworth, asking fans to help him get a spot in the Royal Rumble:

GIF of The Rock’s 20 Year Physical Evolution

The guys over at the health site health2blog.com put together a GIF of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s physical evolution over the past 20 years. You can check it out at this link.
