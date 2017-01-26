Total Divas Mid-Season Finale Viewership Sees Big Increase, New James Ellsworth Video, GIF of The Rock’s 20 Year Physical Evolution

Total Divas Mid-Season Finale Viewership Sees Big Increase

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s mid-season finale of Total Divas averaged 696,000 viewers. This is up big from last week’s 580,000 viewership average.

This week’s Total Divas ranked #32 on the Cable Top 150.

New James Ellsworth Video

Below is the latest video from James Ellsworth, asking fans to help him get a spot in the Royal Rumble:

Training hard trying to show that I really want to be in the #RoyalRumble HELP ME by using the hashtag #EllsworthRumble and RT everywhere pic.twitter.com/UUknaRl4h9 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 26, 2017

GIF of The Rock’s 20 Year Physical Evolution

The guys over at the health site health2blog.com put together a GIF of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s physical evolution over the past 20 years. You can check it out at this link.