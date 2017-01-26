TNA Impact Wrestling Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

Josh Lopez

total nonstop deletion

Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WrestleZone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking these social media buttons! 

TNA Impact Wrestling Results
January 26th, 2017 
Report By Joshua Lopez for WrestleZone.com 
impact-wrestling
Andrew Everettbobby lashleycaleb konleyDJ Zema Ioneddie edwardsimpact wrestlingjademariamarshe rockettmike bennettrosemaryThe Broken Hardy'sThe DCCthe decayTNAtrevor lee
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"