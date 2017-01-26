Moose Says Matt Ryan Would Beat Tom Brady In A Wrestling Match, Alberto Del Rio Confirmed To Appear For The Wrestling Revolver Live Event

Moose

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Impact Wrestling star Moose, who commented on which Super Bowl 51 quarterback would win in a fight.

Moose, who played for both teams in Super Bowl 51 himself, said Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan would beat New England Patriots star Tom Brady. Moose praised Ryan as a babyface and said it would translate well, so he’d have to back him in a wrestling match. Moose was also pressed to see who might win in a real fight between the two, and he said he’d have to back Brady on that one. You can watch the full video above.

The Wrestling Revolver

Alberto Del Rio has been announced as appearing at The Wrestling Revolver’s “Pleads The Fifth” live event in Clive, Iowa on May 5th. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Monday; Alberto confirmed the appearance and posted the following: