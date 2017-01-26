Backstage News On Plans For Seth Rollins & Triple H At The Royal Rumble PPV, Another Possible Angle At Sunday’s Event

WWE Royal Rumble According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sami Zayn beating Seth Rollins on RAW was done with the idea that it will set up the Triple H versus Rollins match at Wrestlemania. Zayn beat Rollins for an official spot in the match after Triple H’s music was cued up to play right as Rollins was set up to win the match after a Pedigree on the ring apron. As of now, Rollins is not an official participant in the Royal Rumble match, but it is expected that Triple H and Rollins will finally have some sort of televised interaction, with Rollins getting some revenge, setting up their Wrestlemania match. Triple H has not appeared on WWE’s main television programs since last summer after he returned and attacked Rollins and helped Kevin Owens win the WWE Universal Championship. Related: Seth Rollins Talks Wanting Revenge on Triple H, What He Learned From Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose While in The Shield, More Lawler / Ziggler In addition to the Rollins / Triple H angle, the Observer noted it’s also likely we see something further between Dolph Ziggler and Jerry Lawler on Sunday. Ziggler attacked Lawler after he returned on Smackdown for “King’s Court”, and Lawler is calling the Rumble match, with Ziggler as a participant in the match.