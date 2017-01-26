WWE Adds Another Match To Royal Rumble Kickoff Show, What Incident Had Goldberg Seeing Red On RAW? (Video)

WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has moved the six-woman tag team match featuring Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch & Naomi against Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya to the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show.

WWE.com posted a preview for the match, confirming the move:

The SmackDown LIVE Women’s division is anything but uneventful. This Sunday, on the Royal Rumble Kickoff, several rivalries will intersect when Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch & Naomisquare off against SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James & Natalya in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

It was previously announced that Sasha Banks versus Nia Jax versus Sasha Banks and Gallows & Anderson versus Cesaro & Sheamus for the RAW Tag Team titles would take place on the Kickoff Show. It’s unknown whether or not WWE will move one of those matches to the main card with the six-woman match being added to the pre-show. The WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff show is scheduled for two hours on Sunday night.

