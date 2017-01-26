Rosemary Has An Offer For Brandi Rhodes, ESPN’s Ultimate Royal Rumble Highlights (Videos), Ken Anderson’s The Academy Profiled

|
Impact Wrestling
The above video features Brandi Rhodes being confronted by Rosemary moments after she defeated Jade in a Monster’s Ball match.
Rosemary tells Brandi she hopes she watched, because Brandi could use some guidance in surviving the TNA Knockouts division, and she should think about her decision very carefully.
The Academy
CBS Minnesota recently featured The Academy: School Of Professional Wrestling on their ‘Finding Minnesota’ segment, taking a look at the new wrestling school.
The Academy is owned and operated by former WWE / TNA star Ken Anderson, Shawn Daivari, and features Molly Holly (Nora Benshoof), Arik Cannon and Ariya Daivari as some of the other coaches. Anderson commented on why they opened the school, saying:
Anderson commented on why they opened the school, saying:
WWE Off The Top Rope
The following video features this week’s WWE Off The Top Rope on ESPN SportsCenter with Jonathan Coachman, taking a look back at the Royal Rumble’s ultimate highlights:
