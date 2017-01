As seen on tonight’s TNA Genesis themed edition of Impact Wrestling, Bobby Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards in a 30 minute Iron Man match to become the new TNA World Champion.

Cat like reflexes into a Boston Knee Party! We see you @TheEddieEdwards#Genesis pic.twitter.com/TaZCKuQnKQ — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2017