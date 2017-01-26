Triple H on the Current State of WWE NXT: “I’m Not Happy With Where it is Right Now By Far”

Nick Paglino
triple h

(Photo credit THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

As noted, Triple H conducted an NXT Takeover San Antonio media call today, and during the call Triple H addressed the current state of NXT and the impact the WWE brand split had on NXT and its roster. On the current state of NXT, Triple H offered the following comment:

“I’m not happy with where it is right now by far. I want it to be much better than it is, but it’s a rebuilding process. All these things going on, they all make changes in the ecosystem. Where everything lands at the end of the day is a moving target.”

Read Also: Triple H Talks Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Main Roster Status, Possible 205 Live, UK and NXT Talent Exchanges

Triple H went on to identify what makes NXT unique is that it just exists as a WWE Network property, and he hopes some changes will be made in the near future, to help expand and make the NXT TV show better. Triple H added the following:

“I think NXT has the potential to be a lot of things. Where it sits is not 100% my decision. I know those conversations have happened.”

You can listen to complete audio from today’s call with Triple H in the player below:
Triple HWWEwwe nxt
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"