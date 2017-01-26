Triple H on the Current State of WWE NXT: “I’m Not Happy With Where it is Right Now By Far”

As noted, Triple H conducted an NXT Takeover San Antonio media call today, and during the call Triple H addressed the current state of NXT and the impact the WWE brand split had on NXT and its roster. On the current state of NXT, Triple H offered the following comment: “I’m not happy with where it is right now by far. I want it to be much better than it is, but it’s a rebuilding process. All these things going on, they all make changes in the ecosystem. Where everything lands at the end of the day is a moving target.” Read Also: Triple H Talks Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Main Roster Status, Possible 205 Live, UK and NXT Talent Exchanges Triple H went on to identify what makes NXT unique is that it just exists as a WWE Network property, and he hopes some changes will be made in the near future, to help expand and make the NXT TV show better. Triple H added the following: “I think NXT has the potential to be a lot of things. Where it sits is not 100% my decision. I know those conversations have happened.” You can listen to complete audio from today’s call with Triple H in the player below: