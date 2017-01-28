Below is the final card for tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio Network special.
NXT Championship Match:
NXT Tag Team Championship Match:
NXT Women’s Championship Match:
-SAnitY’s Eric Young versus Tye Dillinger
-Roderick Strong versus Andrade “Cien” Almas
