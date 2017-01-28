Below is the final card for tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio Network special.

Be sure to join WZ tonight for complete NXT Takeover San Antonio results coverage, beginning with the Kickoff show featuring the NXT Year End Awards, at 7pm EST!

NXT Championship Match:

-Bobby Roode versus Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

-The Authors of Pain versus #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c)

NXT Women’s Championship Match:

-Peyton Royce versus Nikki Cross versus Billie Kay versus Asuka (c)

-SAnitY’s Eric Young versus Tye Dillinger

-Roderick Strong versus Andrade “Cien” Almas