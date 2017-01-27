Anthem Sports & Entertainment Phasing Out the “TNA” Acronym, Latest Impact in 60 Video, NXT Star Suffers Minor Injury (Photo)

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Phasing Out the “TNA” Acronym

As seen on TNA TV as of late, Anthem Sports and Entertainment has begun to slowly phase out the “TNA” acronym. The letters have not been used on Impact Wrestling in several weeks, with the company’s titles being referred to simply as the “World Heavyweight Championship”, the “X-Division Championship” and the “World Tag Team Championship.” “TNA” has also been removed from the company’s website and social media accounts, with the exception of ShopTNA.com and Total Access TNA Wrestling.

Latest Impact in 60 Video

In related news, below is the latest “Impact in 60” video:

NXT Star Suffers Minor Injury

NXT star Scott Dawson suffered a minor injury at last night’s NXT live event as seen below: