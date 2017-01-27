Detailed Look at Current Royal Rumble Match Odds; Finn Balor’s Odds Shrinking, Surprise Name Gaining Momentum, Samoa Joe

With only days to go before the 30th edition of the Royal Rumble, Oddschecker have had a comprehensive look at betting on the market. Randy Orton has moved into clear favorite for the main event, ahead of other contenders including The Undertaker, Bill Goldberg, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe. Orton’s odds give him a 44.4% chance of winning the Rumble, however the RKO master has only just come into serious contention. Midway through January, Orton could be backed at 7/2 and at the start of the month he was a massive 12/1. Even though Randy Orton has been a standout in the odds over the last week he’s not been the most popular choice with punters. Orton’s only accounted for 8.7% of bets placed via Oddschecker, behind The Undertaker (16.0%), Finn Balor (10.6%) and Goldberg (9.5%). The Undertaker’s not only been backed by the most people, but he’s also got the most money riding on him. The WWE legend accounts for 20.7% of the stakes bet via Oddschecker on the main event. The Phenom was a short favorite as we entered the New Year but as the weeks have past his odds have drifted and he can now be backed at 6/1 with one bookmaker. Goldberg was a massive 150/1 shot in October which gave him a 0.7% chance of winning the Royal Rumble, however he’s since come into 7/1 which implies he’s got a 16.7% of winning. Another Superstar who has seen their odds come in is Braun Strowman, Strowman was a 33/1 chance of winning the Rumble at the beginning of December but can now be backed at best odds of 7/1. The Miz is starting to gain momentum as we head towards the big day, Miz’s odds have plummeted from 150/1 in October to 33/1 with just days to go before the big day. According the odds Finn Balor has a 12.5% of winning, Samoa Joe 12.5%, Jericho 8.3%, Bray Wyatt 4.8%, Brock Lesnar 4.8% and Sami Zayn 4.8%. Oddschecker’s formula which incorporates odds, odd movements, bets placed and stakes placed has thrown out five superstars with the best chance of winning the Royal Rumble. Oddschecker predict that The Undertaker will win the event, and others who are worth backing are Randy Orton, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. Oddschecker’s unique formula hasn’t ranked the chances of Strowman, Samoa Joe or Sami Zayn winning the event. If punters were looking for an outside shot of potentially taking glory, they advise backing The Miz at 33/1.