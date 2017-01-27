Slow Motion Footage of Mojo Rawley’s Smackdown Win, Lana & Rusev Train Before Their Wedding Day, Catch Xavier Woods Outside (Videos)

Nick Paglino
mojo rawley

(Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic)

Catch Xavier Woods Outside

WWE has released the following video of this week’s Raw segment featuring Xavier Woods, New Day and Titus O’Neil:

Lana & Rusev Train Before Their Wedding Day

WWE has released the following “Total Divas” bonus clip featuring Lana and Rusev training before their wedding day:

Slow Motion Footage of Mojo Rawley’s Smackdown Win

WWE has released the following slow motion video of Mojo Rawley’s big win on WWE Smackdown this week:

