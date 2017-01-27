Sean Waltman Questions Eric Bischoff Over The New World Order’s Illuminati Ties & Origins Of The NWO

You can find some of Eric and Sean’s quotes regarding the NWO’s alleged illuminati ties transcribed below.
Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes
Please cite WZ as the source if you use any of the above transcriptions. Thanks!
Related: Eric Bischoff & Sean Waltman Square Off Over What Would Have Really Happened Had DX Invaded WCW
This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric talking about WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump being inaugurated the President of the United States of America.
Eric also takes a moment to discuss a couple of the other top news stories of the week in his “Business of Pro Wrestling” segment including:
Eric then welcomes his guest for the week former WWE & WCW Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman! This is part two of their interview that begins on the latest episode of Sean’s podcast X-Pac 1-2-360. During his appearance Sean speaks candidly to Eric about:
You can listen to the first part of Sean & Eric’s discussion that started on Sean’s podcast X-Pac 1-2-360 in the embedded video player below:
Eric then closes the show with the latest Digging In The Dirt segment looking at pro wrestling dirt sheet headlines from early September 1996 as well as answering some fan questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag.
You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?