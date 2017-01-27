The Rock’s Mom Ata On If She Thinks He Will Be President, “There Is Room”; Reveals What He’s Cooking



The latest episode of legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was released earlier this morning. It features exclusive interviews with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and the mother of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ata Johnson.

Some of Ata’s comments about her son Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have been transcribed below.

Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes



On what The Rock is actually cooking:

AJ: He’s stirring up the best stuff! He’s actually a good cook. He makes a mean steak.

On what is inside The Rock’s refrigerator at home:

AJ: Pizza Heaven’s Double Dough Pizza.

On whether she thinks Dwayne will be President of the United States some day:

AJ: Who knows? Right? Who knows? There is room. So, who knows?

Related: Terry Funk Talks To Bill Apter About Why He Enjoyed His Time In ECW; Apter Recalls Frying Pan Incident

This issue of Is Wrestling Fixed? features:

Brand new, exclusive interviews with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and the mother of The Rock, Ata Johnson

Classic audio from Bill’s archives featuring Pedro Morales

Bill’s & Nick’s thoughts on some of the recent headlines from around the world of pro wrestling including their WWE Royal Rumble predictions

The #AskApter Mail Bag

More…

You can listen to the full audio archives in the embedded audio player below: