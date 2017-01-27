John Cena Begins Filming for Nickelodeon
According to TampaBay.com, WWE star and host of this year’s Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards, John Cena, was filming a commercial for the show at Al Lopez Park in West Tampa on Wednesday at around 11am.
When asked what was being filmed, a crewman said, “Just a mayo commercial. Nothing big.” However, another crew member came right behind him with a cue card that read, “Hello, my name is John Cena and I’m your host for the Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kid’s Choice Awards.”
Charlotte Talks Pre-Match Emotions
The new “Shattering Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE” documentary, which chronicles the build to Charlotte vs Sasha Banks at WWE Hell in a Cell, is now available online via Channel 4 in the UK.
TalkSport has published the following quote from Charlotte, in which she talks about getting into the business because of her late brother Reid, and how she handles pre-match emotions:
Stephanie McMahon Hypes “WWE Champions” Game
As noted, WWE has released a new “WWE Champions” mobile video game, and Stephanie McMahon Tweeted the following on the release. You can check out the official game trailer below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?