WrestleZone Launches Official Facebook Discussion Group; Win A Loot Crate Playing Rumble Game!

Several months ago WrestleZone Radio launched it’s own Facebook Discussion Group. What started as a fun idea has grown in to something that has thousands of members and creates a near constant flow of fun, fan created pro wrestling content.
It is with great honor that proclaim on this day, Friday January 27, 2017, that the WrestleZone Radio Discussion Group is now the official WrestleZone Discussion Group. Representing the entire WrestleZone.com site and no longer just WrestleZone Radio.
The WrestleZone Discussion Group is open to the public and free to join. If you’d like to become a member, put up a post and start getting in on the fun click HERE.
Ric Vickrey is one of the original members of the WZ Discussion Group and he has been moderating a long running PPV Pick-Em Game within the group. Every PPV features a new Pick-Em and gives everyone a chance to win. Ric has also been tracking everyone’s success since the beginning and maintains a master points list that serves as the formal “Leader Board” for the group.
In honor of the official launch of the WrestleZone Discussion Group this weekend WrestleZone will be giving the winner of the Royal Rumble Pick-Em the latest WWE Loot Crate as a prize! If you’d like to play join the group and leave your picks! Here are Ric’s official rules:
