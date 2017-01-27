WrestleZone Launches Official Facebook Discussion Group; Win A Loot Crate Playing Rumble Game!

Several months ago WrestleZone Radio launched it’s own Facebook Discussion Group. What started as a fun idea has grown in to something that has thousands of members and creates a near constant flow of fun, fan created pro wrestling content. It is with great honor that proclaim on this day, Friday January 27, 2017, that the WrestleZone Radio Discussion Group is now the official WrestleZone Discussion Group. Representing the entire WrestleZone.com site and no longer just WrestleZone Radio. The WrestleZone Discussion Group is open to the public and free to join. If you’d like to become a member, put up a post and start getting in on the fun click HERE. Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes Ric Vickrey is one of the original members of the WZ Discussion Group and he has been moderating a long running PPV Pick-Em Game within the group. Every PPV features a new Pick-Em and gives everyone a chance to win. Ric has also been tracking everyone’s success since the beginning and maintains a master points list that serves as the formal “Leader Board” for the group. In honor of the official launch of the WrestleZone Discussion Group this weekend WrestleZone will be giving the winner of the Royal Rumble Pick-Em the latest WWE Loot Crate as a prize! If you’d like to play join the group and leave your picks! Here are Ric’s official rules: WrestleZone Discussion Group Pick’Em Challenge – Royal Rumble 2017 PLEASE READ THE RULES 01) The Officially Announced matches will be listed below. Only those listed apply for the Pick’Em Challenge. 02) Predicted the winner of each match. 03) Apply Confidence Points to each match according to how confident you are in your selection. Special note, THE RUMBLE MATCH WILL NOT BE INCLUDED IN THE CONFIDENCE SECTION OF THE PICK’EM. For the Royal Event we will be applying the SEVEN under card bout matches. This means you will apply a numeric value of 1-7 to each match. 7 is Most Confident while 1 is Least Confident. YOU MAY ONLY USE EACH VALUE ONCE. Basically you are ranking the matches by how sure you are of the outcome. 04) For the Royal Rumble edition of the Challenge we will have an expanded BONUS section focusing primarily on the Royal Rumble Match itself. Point values will be listed inside ( ) following each question. Below is the current Royal Rumble Event card. Please Copy and Paste the matches along with your winners, confidence points and bonus answers as a reply within this thread. The Pick’Em is open to WZRDG Members. Entries will be accepted until the beginning of the Royal Rumble Pre Show. Please note this is an extended show with an early start time. 01) WWE Championship

AJ Styles vs. John Cena

Winner (Confidence): 02) WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns

Winner (Confidence): 03) Women’s RAW Championship

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

Winner (Confidence): 04) RAW Tag Team Championship

Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Gallows & Anderson

Winner (Confidence): 05) Cruiserweight Championship

Rich Swann vs. Neville

Winner (Confidence): 06) Grudge Match

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Winner (Confidence): 07) Six Women Tag Team Match

Alexa Bliss/Mickie James/Natalya vs. Becky Lynch/Naomi/Nikki Bella

Winner (Confidence): **BONUS QUESTIONS** 01) How many title changes will take place at the Royal Rumble Event? (2 points)

