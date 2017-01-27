WWE Royal Rumble: Who Walks Out With Titles, Win WrestleMania Tickets & Cash Predicting Rumble Winners

Champions At Rumble
This first of two videos from CSR is about all the matches on the Royal Rumble 2017 card except for the 30-man traditional match. Here’s some highlights:
Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns:
Justin and Juice debate the rest of the card and Josh Isenberg comes in with his world title match predictions in the video below:
Win WrestleMania Tickets
This video is sponsored by WrestleRumble.com where you can go online fill out their questions about who is going to win. Each question is worth a certain amount of points. The person with the most points wins. The first and second place prize consists of WrestleMania tickets and cash. There’s also prizes for finishing 3-10. Below are SOME, not all, of the questions you are asked to answer when signing up on the website:
Here’s an entry, almost Rumble time!
Royal Rumble Pick ‘Em:
Who will win the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens match? 30 points
Who will win the AJ Styles vs. John Cena match? 30 points
Who will win the Bayley vs. Charlotte match? 30 points
Who will win the Neville vs. Rich Swann match? 20 points
Who will be the first wrestler to enter the Royal Rumble? 10 points
Who will be the second wrestler to enter the Royal Rumble? 10 points
Who will be the third wrestler to enter the Royal Rumble? 10 points
Who will be the 28th wrestler to enter the Royal Rumble? 10 points
Who will be the 29th wrestler to enter the Royal Rumble? 10 points
Who will be the 30th wrestler to enter the Royal Rumble? 10 points
What number will the winner of the Royal Rumble enter the Royal Rumble match? 10 points
What individual wrestler will have the most eliminations in the Royal Rumble match? 10 points
How many eliminations will Goldberg have in the Royal Rumble match? 10 points
How many eliminations will Brock Lesnar have in the Royal Rumble match? 10 points
Will Enzo and Big Cass be in the Royal Rumble match at the same time? Yes or No 10 points
Will Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods all be in the Royal Rumble match at the same time? Yes or No 10 points
Will Tye Dillinger enter the Royal Rumble match at the 10th entrance spot? Yes or No 10 points
Who will be the first wrestler eliminated in the Royal Rumble? 5 points
Who will be the last wrestler eliminated in the Royal Rumble? 5 points
Who will be the next to the last wrestler eliminated in the Royal Rumble? 5 points
Will Goldberg eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match? Yes or No 5 points
Will Brock Lesnar eliminate Goldberg from the Royal Rumble match? Yes or No 5 points
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?