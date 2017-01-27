WWE Royal Rumble: Who Walks Out With Titles, Win WrestleMania Tickets & Cash Predicting Rumble Winners

Chair Shot Reality
Photo Credit: (Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Champions At Rumble

This first of two videos from CSR is about all the matches on the Royal Rumble 2017 card except for the 30-man traditional match. Here’s some highlights:

Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns:

Justin: how great would it be before the 30 man match, where Jericho is still in the Cage while the Rumble is taking place?

Juice: I want him to stay in the Cage and then be lowered down. That would be his entrance

Justin: He would have to be #1, otherwise he would be a distraction.

Juice: That’s the best part

Justin: Just put five irrelevant guys in there

Juice: Five irrelevant guys and then Brock just takes them all out, and Jericho doesn’t want to come down. Like, no, keep me up here. By the time he comes down it’s the next guy coming in. See the Shark Cage isn’t such a bad idea

Justin: The fantasy booking today is fantastic today. So, we’re both agreeing that Roman Reigns is not winning.

Juice: No way. No way.

Justin and Juice debate the rest of the card and Josh Isenberg comes in with his world title match predictions in the video below:

Win WrestleMania Tickets

This video is sponsored by WrestleRumble.com where you can go online fill out their questions about who is going to win. Each question is worth a certain amount of points. The person with the most points wins. The first and second place prize consists of WrestleMania tickets and cash. There’s also prizes for finishing 3-10. Below are SOME, not all, of the questions you are asked to answer when signing up on the website:

