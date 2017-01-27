WWE Royal Rumble: Who Walks Out With Titles, Win WrestleMania Tickets & Cash Predicting Rumble Winners

Champions At Rumble This first of two videos from CSR is about all the matches on the Royal Rumble 2017 card except for the 30-man traditional match. Here’s some highlights: Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns: Justin: how great would it be before the 30 man match, where Jericho is still in the Cage while the Rumble is taking place? Juice: I want him to stay in the Cage and then be lowered down. That would be his entrance Justin: He would have to be #1, otherwise he would be a distraction. Juice: That’s the best part Justin: Just put five irrelevant guys in there Juice: Five irrelevant guys and then Brock just takes them all out, and Jericho doesn’t want to come down. Like, no, keep me up here. By the time he comes down it’s the next guy coming in. See the Shark Cage isn’t such a bad idea Justin: The fantasy booking today is fantastic today. So, we’re both agreeing that Roman Reigns is not winning. Juice: No way. No way. Justin and Juice debate the rest of the card and Josh Isenberg comes in with his world title match predictions in the video below: Win WrestleMania Tickets This video is sponsored by WrestleRumble.com where you can go online fill out their questions about who is going to win. Each question is worth a certain amount of points. The person with the most points wins. The first and second place prize consists of WrestleMania tickets and cash. There’s also prizes for finishing 3-10. Below are SOME, not all, of the questions you are asked to answer when signing up on the website: Here’s an entry, almost Rumble time! Royal Rumble Pick ‘Em: Who will win the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens match? 30 points Who will win the AJ Styles vs. John Cena match? 30 points Who will win the Bayley vs. Charlotte match? 30 points Who will win the Neville vs. Rich Swann match? 20 points Who will be the first wrestler to enter the Royal Rumble ? 10 points Who will be the second wrestler to enter the Royal Rumble ? 10 points Who will be the third wrestler to enter the Royal Rumble ? 10 points Who will be the 28th wrestler to enter the Royal Rumble ? 10 points Who will be the 29th wrestler to enter the Royal Rumble ? 10 points Who will be the 30th wrestler to enter the Royal Rumble ? 10 points What number will the winner of the Royal Rumble enter the Royal Rumble match? 10 points What individual wrestler will have the most eliminations in the Royal Rumble match? 10 points How many eliminations will Goldberg have in the Royal Rumble match? 10 points How many eliminations will Brock Lesnar have in the Royal Rumble match? 10 points Will Enzo and Big Cass be in the Royal Rumble match at the same time? Yes or No 10 points Will Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods all be in the Royal Rumble match at the same time? Yes or No 10 points Will Tye Dillinger enter the Royal Rumble match at the 10th entrance spot? Yes or No 10 points Who will be the first wrestler eliminated in the Royal Rumble ? 5 points Who will be the last wrestler eliminated in the Royal Rumble ? 5 points Who will be the next to the last wrestler eliminated in the Royal Rumble ? 5 points Will Goldberg eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match? Yes or No 5 points

Will Brock Lesnar eliminate Goldberg from the Royal Rumble match? Yes or No 5 points