There has been a shift in the betting odds for the WWE Universal Championship match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns. While the odds have been close since betting opened for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Reigns had been the odds-on favorite to walk away the show with the title. Owens has now taken the lead back, and as things stand now, is expected to retain the championship this Sunday.
The full list of available odds are listed below. As always, a negative number indicates the favored star in the match.
WWE Championship
WWE Universal Championship
WWE Raw Women’s Championship
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
