WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds Shift For Major Championship Match

Mike Killam
wwe brooklyn

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

There has been a shift in the betting odds for the WWE Universal Championship match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns. While the odds have been close since betting opened for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Reigns had been the odds-on favorite to walk away the show with the title. Owens has now taken the lead back, and as things stand now, is expected to retain the championship this Sunday.

The full list of available odds are listed below. As always, a negative number indicates the favored star in the match.

WWE Championship
AJ Styles +105 vs. John Cena -145

WWE Universal Championship
Kevin Owens -210 vs. Roman Reigns +160

WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Charlotte Flair -750 vs. Bayley +450

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Rich Swann +500 vs. Neville -900

Kevin OwensRoman ReignsWWE Royal Rumble
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"