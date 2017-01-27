Cena Speaks Mandarin For Chinese New Year

Featured below, 15-time WWE Champion John Cena wishes the people of China a happy New Year in fluid Mandarin. Cena will step into the ring this Sunday at the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view to face AJ Styles for the WWE World Championship, in hopes of tying WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s long-standing record of world title reigns.

WWE Recruits Throw New Years Party

Last September we reported that WWE had signed seven new Chinese talents to developmental contracts, following a four-day tryout camp in Shanghai. That group of wrestlers began training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL earlier this month.

January 28th marks the New Year for the nation of China and WWE’s newest recruits, including HoHo Lun and Tian Bing (aka Bin Wang), threw a big party in celebration, which included several names who are currently working out of the Performance Center.

