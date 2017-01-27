News on Kevin Owens’ Post Royal Rumble Plans

As noted, matches featuring Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins vs Rusev are being advertised for WWE live events following the Royal Rumble PPV on Sunday. Both matches have been announced for the March 26th WWE live event in White Plains, NY, and WWE has just added Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn to the card.

AJ Styles Sends Message to Cena

AJ Styles Tweeted the following Burpee video to John Cena ahead of their match at WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday:

New Roster Images for “WWE Champions” Mobile Game

Earlier this week, WWE released a new “WWE Champions” mobile video game, and it’s currently available via the Apple App Store and Google Play. Below is a new gallery of roster images, as well as the official game trailer: