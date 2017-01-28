VOTE NOW: Who Will Win the WWE Raw Women’s Title Match at WWE Royal Rumble?

The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble PPV is right around the corner, and WZ has been polling fans throughout the week on who will leave San Antonio as this year’s big winners. The polls will count down to our final poll this week, asking you who you think will win the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match.

Below is our fifth poll of the week, asking who you think will win the WWE Raw Women’s Title match. Be sure to vote, and sound off with your opinions in the comment section!

