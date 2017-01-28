Full Details on Tonight’s 5 Star Wrestling Debut on Spike feat Galloway, Mysterio, Morrison & More, Final NXT Takeover Video Promo

Complete Details on Tonight’s 5 Star Wrestling Debut on Spike

Tonight, Spike UK will debut Five Star Wrestling’s “Dominant Wrestling: Live from Dundee” two hour special. The show will air on Channel 5 in the UK from 8pm-10pm local time.

Rey Mysterio, Drew Galloway, Jay Lethal, Nick “Magnus” Aldis, John Morrison, Carlito, Joe Coffey, Jay Lethal, PJ Black, Mark Haskins, Joe Hendry, Kid Fite, Jack Jester and Jimmy Havoc are all scheduled to appear at the event.

The announcement of the special earlier this month noted tonight is the beginning of a new series “for the largest tournament in the history of wrestling.” This is the same event from which WWE pulled Kurt Angle, as he was originally schedule to join the broadcast team for the show. More info can be found at www.5starwrestling.co.uk.

Final NXT Takeover Video Promo

Below is the final video promo for tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio Network special. Be sure to join us beginning at 7pm EST for complete event results coverage.