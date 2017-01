How Old is Sheamus?

WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus turns 39 years old today.

Ric Flair Wants to Know What “It’s Lit” Means

As seen below, a fan on Twitter helped Ric Flair with the definition of “It’s Lit”:

EVOLVE 76 Results

The following are results from last night’s EVOLVE 76 event:

-Jaka def. Peter Kaasa by pinfall

-Darby Allin def. Chris Dickinson by pinfall

-Jason Kincaid def. DUSTIN by submission

-Zack Sabre Jr. def. “All Ego” Ethan Page by submission. The decision was then reversed when Sabre was DQ’d for refusing to break the hold

-Matt Riddle def. ACH by pinfall

-Fred Yehi & “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams (c) def. Jeff Cobb & Timothy Thatcher by submission (EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Match)

-Chris Hero def. Keith Lee by pinfall