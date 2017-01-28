Which WWE UK Talents Will Not Be Available for the Rumble?, Chris Hero Bids Farewell to WWN Live Tonight, Final EVOLVE 77 Card (Video)

Which WWE UK Talents Will Not Be in Texas on Sunday? PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that Trent Seven, Mark Andrews and Pete Dunne will be at the event taking place in London on Sunday, so at least those WWE UK talents will not be on hand for the Royal Rumble match in San Antonio. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate is not being advertised for the show, so as of this writing, he could be available to be in Texas on Sunday. Chris Hero Bids Farewell to WWN Live Tonight, Final EVOLVE 77 Card WWN Live has issued the following for tonight’s EVOLVE 77 event, which will see the farewell of Chris Hero, aka Kassius Ohno, who has returned to WWE NXT: WWN & EVOLVE Wrestling present EVOLVE 77 Saturday, January 28th, 2017 Bell Time – 2:00 PM CST / 3:00 PM EST Woodlawn Lake Park Gym 1103 Cincinnati Avenue San Antonio, TX Tickets available at TicketFly. You can print out your ticket or show the barcode on your cell phone! Tickets will also be available at the door! Watch at FloSlam.tv live! The Main Event – Chris Hero’s Final Match Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. This is it. Chris Hero says goodbye. He’ll be faced with one of his greatest rivals. Watch their match from Wrestlmania weekend last year as a preview for free. Main Event #1 – EVOLVE Championship Match Timothy Thatcher w/ Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Jeff Cobb These two have a long history. Cobb shot up to be the top contender after the most impressive debut weekend in EVOLVE history when he defeated both Matt Riddle and Fred Yehi. The Championship is in jeopardy. No DQ Match Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN DUSTIN claims that Riddle can’t beat him in a No DQ environment. We’ve never seen Riddle tested in this kind of match. DUSTIN is looking to gain revenge for his former EVOLVE Tag Team Championship partner Drew Galloway. Special Challenge Match #1 EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH ACH is a regular in EVOLVE, and he is starting out with a tremendous test. This match could steal the entire weekend. Special Challenge Match #2 EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid We have another new debut with the high-flying Laredo Kid. He will be tested to his limits right off the bat against the Catch Point leader Williams. Special Tag Team Attraction Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Sammy Guevara & Jason Kincaid Tag team action rounds out the loaded card with the EVOLVE debut of Guevara, one of the latest WWN signings in Kincaid and the newest Catch Point duo. Both teams need a win to establish themselves. Plus more to be announced with Ethan Page w/ The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Peter Kaasa, plus more! All the above competitors will be in additional matches at EVOLVE 77 which will be determined after EVOLVE 76! Thank you for reading this preview. We always appreciate your valuable leisure time and money. Join us to pay tribute, say goodbye and chant “Chris Is Awesome” one last time. Be there in person or watch the live stream on FloSlam.tv. Below is a recap of EVOLVE 76 last night, which saw Hero defeat Keith Lee: