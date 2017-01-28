Watch Classic Kurt Angle WWE Matches (Videos), Kyle O’Reilly Speaks Out On His ROH Status, Possibly Working for WWE and NXT

Kyle O’Reilly Speaks Out On His ROH Status, Possibly Working for WWE and NXT Ring of Honor star Kyle O’Reilly recently spoke with Rolling Stone and below are some interview highlights: Status with Ring of Honor: “As of right now, we don’t really have anything confirmed. To be honest, I don’t know what the future for Kyle O’Reilly holds. I’m looking at taking a bit of time away and re-evaluating things. 2017 will mark 12 years in the business for me. It has taken its toll. Traveling, plus being a Type-One diabetic, it’s taken a toll on my health. I’m kind of just needing a bit of a break to reassess my future and weigh my options. Never say never though, I’m certainly not definitely done with Ring of Honor, but I’m just going to see what comes my way and remain optimistic.” Potentially working in WWE/NXT: “There isn’t anyone who gets into this business without dreams and visions of having that Wrestlemania moment. That’s what’s driven me to pursue wrestling to this degree, overall. It’s naive to think anything else. Of course if that opportunity was to come around, then I would strongly, strongly, consider it. That being said, I don’t have any concrete plans moving forward. But never say never. Ideally I would love that if it worked out. All I ever wanted was to create art and be the best pro wrestler that I can be. So I need to find an environment that is conducive to that and that will allow me to be that performer. You never know what could happen in WWE. I could be slapped with a gimmick that I’m a nanny for all I know. It is nice to see that they’ve started to recognize past achievements in wrestling. It puts you above where a lot of other people are starting. It’s a nice perk. But I just want to go where I’m appreciated, and whether that’s WWE, Japan or the independents, that remains to be seen.” Watch Classic Kurt Angle WWE Matches Following the announcement that Kurt Angle will headline this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class, WWE has released the following classic Angle matches. Kurt Angle vs. Raven: Raw, July 16, 2001: Kurt Angle vs. Tajiri: Raw, Oct. 31, 2005: Kurt Angle vs. Sgt. Slaughter: SmackDown, March 1, 2000: Kurt Angle vs. The Rock vs. Tazz: SmackDown, Feb. 3, 2000: Kurt Angle vs. Shelton Benjamin: Raw, Nov. 21, 2005: Kurt Angle vs. Shane McMahon: Raw, Oct. 1, 2001: Kurt Angle vs. Justin Credible: ECW, June, 13, 2006: Kurt Angle vs. Sabu: ECW, Aug. 8, 2006: Kurt Angle vs. Marty Jannetty: SmackDown, March, 17, 2005: