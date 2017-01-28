What Are President Donald Trump’s Current Odds of Winning the WWE Royal Rumble?

donald trump

Believe it or not, United States President Donald J Trump has betting odds from The European market for this Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble match. Trump currently has odds of 1000/1 to win the match and he’s not even scheduled to be in attendance. To put this in perspective, a $1 bet could win $1000.

Additionally, The European Market is offering “Special Bets” on the Royal Rumble match with odds on events that could occur during the match.

A brief and simple explanation on how to understand these fractional odds. The number on the right if risked would return winnings of the number on the left. So a $6 bet on Sami Zayn lasting the longest in the rumble would yield $5 if the bet is won. Based on these odds, it’s more likely to happen than not. The other extreme would be James Ellsworth’s 33/1 odds on eliminating Goldberg. In this case a $1 bet would win $33 because it’s not very likely to happen.

Sami Zayn to stay in the match for the longest time 5/6
Cesaro to eliminate Sheamus 6/4
Enzo Amore to eliminate Rusev 6/4
Dean Ambrose to eliminate Baron Corbin15/8
Seth Rollins to stay in the match for the longest time 9/4
Randy Orton to eliminate Brock Lesnar 3/1
John Cena to eliminate The Undertaker 7/2
Shaquille O’Neal to eliminate Big Show 4/1
The Undertaker to eliminate John Cena 7/2
Braun Strowman to eliminate both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar 6/1
Undertaker to win the Rumble and win the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 7/1
Titus O’Neil to eliminate all 3 members of The New Day 7/1
Final 4 to be Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho 8/1
Finn Balor to enter number 1 and win 10/1
The Undertaker to enter number 1 and win 10/1
Final 6 to be: Undertaker, Strowman, Jericho, Rollins, Orton and Wyatt 14/1
Chris Jericho to win and Sami Zayn to stay in the match longest 16/1
James Ellsworth to eliminate Goldberg 33/1

Who wants to enter a parlay with me and say the final four in the Rumble will be Trump, Obama, Hillary and Titus O’Neil?

