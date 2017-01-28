What Are President Donald Trump’s Current Odds of Winning the WWE Royal Rumble?

Believe it or not, United States President Donald J Trump has betting odds from The European market for this Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble match. Trump currently has odds of 1000/1 to win the match and he’s not even scheduled to be in attendance. To put this in perspective, a $1 bet could win $1000. Additionally, The European Market is offering “Special Bets” on the Royal Rumble match with odds on events that could occur during the match. A brief and simple explanation on how to understand these fractional odds. The number on the right if risked would return winnings of the number on the left. So a $6 bet on Sami Zayn lasting the longest in the rumble would yield $5 if the bet is won. Based on these odds, it’s more likely to happen than not. The other extreme would be James Ellsworth’s 33/1 odds on eliminating Goldberg. In this case a $1 bet would win $33 because it’s not very likely to happen. Sami Zayn to stay in the match for the longest time 5/6

Cesaro to eliminate Sheamus 6/4

Enzo Amore to eliminate Rusev 6/4

Dean Ambrose to eliminate Baron Corbin15/8

Seth Rollins to stay in the match for the longest time 9/4

Randy Orton to eliminate Brock Lesnar 3/1

John Cena to eliminate The Undertaker 7/2

Shaquille O’Neal to eliminate Big Show 4/1

The Undertaker to eliminate John Cena 7/2

Braun Strowman to eliminate both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar 6/1

Undertaker to win the Rumble and win the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 7/1

Titus O’Neil to eliminate all 3 members of The New Day 7/1

Final 4 to be Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho 8/1

Finn Balor to enter number 1 and win 10/1

The Undertaker to enter number 1 and win 10/1

Final 6 to be: Undertaker, Strowman, Jericho, Rollins, Orton and Wyatt 14/1

Chris Jericho to win and Sami Zayn to stay in the match longest 16/1

James Ellsworth to eliminate Goldberg 33/1 Who wants to enter a parlay with me and say the final four in the Rumble will be Trump, Obama, Hillary and Titus O’Neil?