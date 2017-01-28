What Are President Donald Trump’s Current Odds of Winning the WWE Royal Rumble?

Believe it or not, United States President Donald J Trump has betting odds from The European market for this Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble match. Trump currently has odds of 1000/1 to win the match and he’s not even scheduled to be in attendance. To put this in perspective, a $1 bet could win $1000.
Additionally, The European Market is offering “Special Bets” on the Royal Rumble match with odds on events that could occur during the match.
A brief and simple explanation on how to understand these fractional odds. The number on the right if risked would return winnings of the number on the left. So a $6 bet on Sami Zayn lasting the longest in the rumble would yield $5 if the bet is won. Based on these odds, it’s more likely to happen than not. The other extreme would be James Ellsworth’s 33/1 odds on eliminating Goldberg. In this case a $1 bet would win $33 because it’s not very likely to happen.
Sami Zayn to stay in the match for the longest time 5/6
