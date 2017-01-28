AJ Styles on Whether or Not He Was Actually Upset with the Royal Rumble Poster, Samoa Joe on the WWE Main Roster, Recently Being Robbed

WWE Champion AJ Styles recently spoke with Brian Fritz of Sporting News to promote Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV and below are some interview highlights: His reaction to being in the back of this year’s WWE Royal Rumble poster: “It’s actually people reacting on Instagram and Twitter showing me. I think they were a little more upset than I was. I get what’s going on here on the poster. Those are your stars that have been here for a long time. So I get it. They’re in marquee matches as well. They’re faces that people recognize. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not happy with it. I think that the WWE Champion should be definitely up front but, at the same time, I understand the reasoning for the poster.” Read Also: AJ Styles On If His Opinion of John Cena Has Changed in the Past Year, If He Resents WWE Part-Timers Samoa Joe possibly debuting on the WWE main roster soon: “Well, Joe is an amazing wrestler. There’s no doubt about that. Always has been. Joe is one of my really good friends. It’s just a matter of time before he’s on the roster. It wouldn’t surprise me if he showed up on Sunday. There’s always surprises in the Royal Rumble and you try not to get surprised, you try to see it coming but that’s what makes the Royal Rumble so fun. If Joe doesn’t show up on Sunday, he’ll definitely show up soon. I know it.” If there is an update on him recently being burglarized: “No, no. Nothing yet. I’m thinking about putting out a tweet out there, maybe I can give a little reward in Jonesboro, Arkansas for anyone that wants to turn the guys in. We’ll see. I didn’t get robbed, by the way. I had things stolen from me. A lot of people are thinking I was robbed at gunpoint. I was not. It was something that was left. I was trying to get out the building as fast as I could because I wanted to get to the hotel, get to bed and for some reason, I forgot one of my most important items, my baby, if you will.”