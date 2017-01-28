2017 Rumble Projected to Be Biggest Non-WrestleMania Event in WWE History Chris Featherstone of Inquisitr.com has published a new article looking at the projections for the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble PPV, and claims made by John Cena and Roman Reigns that could place the event as the biggest domestic non-WrestleMania event in WWE history. Below is an excerpt from Featherstone’s article: Returning to the Alamodome, the 2017 Royal Rumble has the opportunity to break the record set in 1997. Seemingly, with the battle royal being so stacked, the aim is to indeed break the record and set an new bar. However, during a recent promo on Raw from Roman Reigns, he stated that the expected crowd was going to be 40,000, which is over 20,000 less than the current record. John Cena was a guest co-host on the Today Show to talk current events and promote his WWE Championship match against “The Guy from Atlanta,” AJ Styles. His projection was much higher than Reigns, landing closer to the 60,000 number. Top 10 Fastest Royal Rumble Eliminations WWE has released the following video, looking at the top 10 fastest Royal Rumble match eliminations: Revival Wants Your Vote In the following video, The Revival explain why they should be voted as Tag Team of the Year in tonight’s WWE NXT Year-End awards which will be given out during the NXT Takeover Kickoff show: A couple of #TopGuys @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE want YOUR votes for #NXTTagTeamOfTheYear & #NXTMatchOfTheYear! https://t.co/nXYDrZmY6d pic.twitter.com/y9iiijYrVk — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 27, 2017