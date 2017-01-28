2017 Rumble Projected to Be Biggest Non-WrestleMania Event in WWE History
Chris Featherstone of Inquisitr.com has published a new article looking at the projections for the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble PPV, and claims made by John Cena and Roman Reigns that could place the event as the biggest domestic non-WrestleMania event in WWE history. Below is an excerpt from Featherstone’s article:
Top 10 Fastest Royal Rumble Eliminations
WWE has released the following video, looking at the top 10 fastest Royal Rumble match eliminations:
Revival Wants Your Vote
In the following video, The Revival explain why they should be voted as Tag Team of the Year in tonight’s WWE NXT Year-End awards which will be given out during the NXT Takeover Kickoff show:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?