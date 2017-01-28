Baron Corbin On The Royal Rumble And Wanting To Punch The Undertaker, Nigel McGuinness At NXT Takeover: San Antonio

Baron Corbin Go San Angelo interviewed Baron Corbin about the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble and the live event in San Angelo tonight. Corbin vowed that it’s his time to conquer the WWE Universe and even took a shot at The Undertaker, which you can read below. “I’d like the chance to stand in the ring and punch the Undertaker in the face,” Corbin said. Nigel McGuinness At NXT Takeover Nigel McGuinness was praised for his work for the UK Tournament and will now be on the pre-show panel for NXT Takeover: San Antonio tonight. McGuinness was signed by the WWE last month and he will be joined by Charly Caruso and Corey Graves on panel. Room with a view downtown San Antonio for the #nxttakeover show tomorrow. Excited to give my take on who I think will win and lose. Gonna be a great show. A photo posted by Nigel McGuinness (@mcguinnessnigel) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:40pm PST