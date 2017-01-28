Photo: Sheamus Celebrates Birthday With Former WWE Superstar, How Much Does John Cena Bench?

Sheamus Celebrates Birthday
Sheamus turns 39 today and was out celebrating his birthday with former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett and current superstar Jinder Mahal. You can see a photo below:
John Cena On The Bench Press
John Cena spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the WWE Royal Rumble. Cena revealed that he benched 436 pounds recently for a magazine shoot. He also had an interesting take on the bench press. Saying that it is the most worthless test of skill at the NFL Combine. You can watch the interview below:
