Big E And Wendy’s Twitter Exchange

Big E had a funny exchange with Wendy’s after they picked Titus O’Neil. Obviously Big E was not pleased with that pick and responded to it on twitter. You can read the tweets below:

@Agent33140 The Titus Brand is looking to surprise everyone. URAH — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 26, 2017

You couldn’t be more dead to me. https://t.co/8FGTUvJffP — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) January 27, 2017

@WWEBigE Ok, do over. We want to Big E size our choice. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 27, 2017

WWE has posted the following video featuring a behind the scenes look at the UK Tournament. You can see the video below: