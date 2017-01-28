Triple H To Do Interview Immediately After NXT Takeover: San Antonio, Roman Reigns On Goldberg Sharing Unused Ideas

Triple H Interview Cathy Kelley announced that she will be interviewing Triple H after NXT Takeover: San Antonio tonight. The interview will be on Facebook Live with Triple H’s Facebook account. You can see Kelley’s post below: Immediately after #NXTTakeOver, catch my exclusive with @TripleH… We’ll talk @WWENXT anddd I know there are a few questions everyone has pic.twitter.com/LztDLDUZKm — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) January 28, 2017 Roman Reigns On Goldberg Roman Reigns was a guest on Cheap Heat and talked about Goldberg sharing unused ideas with him. He went on to say that he tries to be different and that both of their spears are unique. You can listen to the entire interview here, highlight below: “We had one little brief instance where he mentioned a couple different ideas that he had that he just didn’t get to use back in his day. But it seems like his days aren’t numbered. He seems like he’s doing well and thriving, so I’m sure he’s going to have an opportunity to use [the ideas]. I think he’s probably regretting giving me ideas, but I believe everybody does things their way. I like the level I take my performance. I like my athleticism. I like the way I perform my moves. If you don’t, then don’t watch. It’s that simple. But, either way, I like the difference in the spears. I think it’s important that there are a variety of different looks and different characters and just different situations, and that’s what makes the WWE special, is that it’s a circus.”