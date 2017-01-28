Triple H To Do Interview Immediately After NXT Takeover: San Antonio, Roman Reigns On Goldberg Sharing Unused Ideas

Triple H Interview
Cathy Kelley announced that she will be interviewing Triple H after NXT Takeover: San Antonio tonight. The interview will be on Facebook Live with Triple H’s Facebook account. You can see Kelley’s post below:
Roman Reigns On Goldberg
Roman Reigns was a guest on Cheap Heat and talked about Goldberg sharing unused ideas with him. He went on to say that he tries to be different and that both of their spears are unique. You can listen to the entire interview here, highlight below:
