Top UFC Star Declines Big Offer To Appear At Wrestlemania 33, Rich Swann Shares Funny Enzo Story, His Dream Match, And More (Video)

Conor McGregor Turns Down WWE
The Sun is reporting that the WWE offered Conor McGregor to appear at Wrestlemania 33. The article says that the WWE told McGregor to “name his price.” McGregor’s agent commented as well saying, “I think it’s all about business, man. If WWE is going to come with an offer, we’re willing to entertain it.” You can read the entire article here, a comment from The Sun‘s source below:
Rich Swann Interview
Rich Swann was interviewed by BET and shared a funny story about Enzo. He also talks about his dream match. You can see the video below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?