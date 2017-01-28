Top UFC Star Declines Big Offer To Appear At Wrestlemania 33, Rich Swann Shares Funny Enzo Story, His Dream Match, And More (Video)

Conor McGregor Turns Down WWE The Sun is reporting that the WWE offered Conor McGregor to appear at Wrestlemania 33. The article says that the WWE told McGregor to “name his price.” McGregor’s agent commented as well saying, “I think it’s all about business, man. If WWE is going to come with an offer, we’re willing to entertain it.” You can read the entire article here, a comment from The Sun‘s source below: “WWE has made no secret of its desire to do something with Conor McGregor and there were talks between the two parties about this year,” a source told The Sun. “Because he’s taking time off from the UFC, there was a talk about doing something at this year’s Wrestlemania in April, but it wasn’t to be despite a hefty offer.” Rich Swann Interview Rich Swann was interviewed by BET and shared a funny story about Enzo. He also talks about his dream match. You can see the video below: