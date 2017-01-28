Update on the Future of “Holy Foley”, News on NXT Takeover San Antonio Tickets, Watch the Full 2016 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Source: PWInsider.com

News on NXT Takeover San Antonio Tickets

Now that production has been finalized for tonight’s NXT Takeover San Antonio special, WWE has released more tickets for the event if fans are still interested in attending.

Update on the Future of “Holy Foley”

There are plans to film material for “Holy Foley” during Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, so it appears likely more episodes of the show will air beyond the final 5 of the first season.

Watch the Full 2016 WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE has released the following video, featuring the full 2016 Royal Rumble match won by Triple H: