Batista’s Acting Honored Amongst “Breakout Performances”

Variety.com has named former WWE Champion Dave “Batista” Bautista’s performance in the new movie “Bushwick” as one of the 13 “biggest breakout performances” at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

As noted, Batista plays a war veteran who helps a woman [Brittany Snow] travel across her neighborhood in Brooklyn as it’s under attack, as Texas tries to secede from the United States. New York City is used as a negotiating tool in the film, hence the title “Bushwick”, which is a neighborhood in Brooklyn. Below is an excerpt from Variety’s article, along with a scene from the film:

The former pro wrestler has a major role in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, but if there was ever any doubt he could headline his own action vehicles the insanely well-timed “Bushwick” should put it to rest. Bautista plays an ex-Marine ushering a sheltered New Yorker through war-torn New York City streets and scores with the role’s physical and emotional demands.

Bobby Roode – Takeover Video

WWE has released the following video of Bobby Roode at WWE NXT Takeover:

Triple H and Shawn Michaels at NXT Takeover

Triple H posted the following photo of him and Shawn Michaels at tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio special: