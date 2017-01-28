Evolve 77

San Antonio, TX

January 28, 2017 (1) Barrett Brown, Darby Allin & Zack Sabre Jr. def. “All Ego” Ethan Page & The Gatekeepers (2) Tracy Williams def. Laredo Kid (3) Chris Dickinson & Jaka def. Sammy Guevara & Jason Kincaid (4) ACH def. Fred Yehi (5) Matt Riddle def. Dustin (Chuck Taylor). Great match. (6) Timothy Thatcher def. Jeff Cobb to retain the Evolve Championship (7) Zack Sabre Jr. def. Chris Hero. The match of the night, and apparently one you absolutely can’t miss. – ACH came out after the match and wanted a championship match after beating Yehi. Stokely Hathaway came out and said no, followed by champion Timothy Thatcher who seemed to select ZSJ as his next challenger. Sabre promised ACH a title match when he wins the gold. He turned his attention to Chris Hero, who he has been battling with for about a decade now, and said he is career was defined by matches with Hero, and tonight he finally got his win. They hugged it out, and the Evolve locker room came out and flooded the ramp. Hero said he has no regrets, and was overwhelmed by the response he got when he was released by WWE the first time. He thanks the fans for supporting him, and supporting his decision to go back to WWE and try again.