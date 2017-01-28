Tonight WWE will hold it’s NXT Year-End Awards show as a part of the NXT Takeover: San Antonio pre-show live on the WWE Network. Wrestlezone will have complete coverage throughout the event, which kicks off at 7:00 p.m. EST. – Corey Graves kicks of the show alongside Charly Caruso, and announces that tonight will be his last night as a member of the NXT announce team. Joining the crew will be none other than Nigel McGuinness, who made his debut for WWE at this month’s WWE UK Championship Tournament. BREAKOUT STAR OF THE YEAR: Billie Kay & Peyton Royce – Billie Kay and Peyton Royce interrupt the announcement of their victory and annoy Charly Caruso, while Graves puts over how awesome this moment is. Nigel asks them who is going to win the NXT Women’s Championship tonight, and they say they both are, because they’re best friends and they share everything. So they’re the Australian Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho? MATCH OF THE YEAR: The Revival vs. DIY, NXT Takeover: Toronto TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR: The Revival – The top guys Dash and Dawson are here, and they say everyone is talking about DIY and what they accomplished, but there was more than one team in that Match of the Year. They stake their claim to whoever still has the NXT tag team titles after tonight’s match. FEMALE COMPETITOR OF THE YEAR: Asuka MALE COMPETITOR OF THE YEAR: Shinsuke Nakamura COMPETITOR OF THE YEAR: Shinsuke Nakamura