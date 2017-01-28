As announced tonight on the NXT Takeover kickoff show, Corey Graves will be stepping away from his duties as NXT commentary and announcer following tonight’s big show in San Antonio. He will be replaced by veteran wrestler and former Ring of Honor announcer Nigel McGuinness, who made his debut for the company at the recent WWE UK Championship Tournament, and was praised for his work alongside Michael Cole.

Graves will maintain his role on WWE Monday Night Raw, as a part of the commentary team with Michael Cole and Byron Saxton.