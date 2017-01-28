Corey Graves Leaving NXT Announce Team; Big Shakeup Coming To The NXT Commentary Booth

Mike Killam
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

As announced tonight on the NXT Takeover kickoff show, Corey Graves will be stepping away from his duties as NXT commentary and announcer following tonight’s big show in San Antonio. He will be replaced by veteran wrestler and former Ring of Honor announcer Nigel McGuinness, who made his debut for the company at the recent WWE UK Championship Tournament, and was praised for his work alongside Michael Cole.

Graves will maintain his role on WWE Monday Night Raw, as a part of the commentary team with Michael Cole and Byron Saxton.

corey gravesnigel mcguinnessnxtWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"