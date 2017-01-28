NXT Takeover: San Antonio

January 28, 2017 TYE DILLINGER vs. ERIC YOUNG As the bell rings, Young throws his SAnity jacket at Dillinger and tells him he has one more chance to accept his offer. Dillinger picks up the coat and tosses it in Young’s face. Dillinger punches Young in the face. Young retreats to the outside. Young gets back into the ring and forces Dillinger into the corner. Young tosses Dillinger to the outside. Damo and Wolfe attempt to attack Dillinger, but Dillinger gets back in the ring before they can reach him. Dillinger double legs Young and lands a few punches. Dillinger tosses Young to the outside once again.Dillinger goes to the outside. As the Referee tends to Young, Damo destroys Dillinger with a cross body. Dillinger crawls into the ring. Young hits a top rope elbow drop. Young gets a two count. Young guillotine chokes Dillinger on the top rope. The Referee forces Young to release the hold. Young tries to lock in the choke once more, but Dillinger turns it into a superplex attempt. Young pushes Dillinger off the top rope. Young goes for something off the top (seriously, what the heck was that), but Dillinger catches him with a dropkick in midair. Dillinger and Young trade strikes. Young floors Dillinger and screams in his face. Dillinger grabs Young by the beard and screams in his face. Dillinger destroys Young with a clothesline. Young goes up top, but Dillinger hops up to the top and belly to belly suplexes Young off the top for a near fall. Young tumbles to the corner. Dillinger stomps Young in the corner. Dillinger pulls down his knee pad. Wolfe gets in the ring. Dillinger hits the Tye Breaker on Wolfe. Damo gets in the ring and eats a superkick from Dillinger. Young hits Dillinger from behind. Young sets up the wheelbarrow neck breaker, but Dillinger reverses it into a pin for a two count. Dillinger hits the Tye Breaker on Young. Wolfe puts Young’s foot on the bottom rope. Dillinger dives over the top onto Wolfe and Damo. Young gets back in the ring. Dillinger tries to skin the cat, but Young pulls him into the ring by his legs and hits the wheelbarrow neck breaker for the win. Winner- Eric Young