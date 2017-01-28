Seth Rollins Appears At NXT Takeover San Antonio, Calls Triple H Out

Moments after the NXT Tag Team Championship match, Seth Rollins ran into the ring at NXT Takeover: San Antonio and called Triple H out. The commentary team was running down the next match when Rollins ran in and called for HHH to come to the ring, and demanded that they fight on the spot. Rollins said he knew where to find HHH and he wanted to settle things since HHH took everything from him. HHH did end up coming to the ramp, but a group of security guards flanked him, and HHH gave the word for them to go to the ring. Related: WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio Results For 1/28 Rollins attempted to fight them and tried to keep the ring clear, then ran up the ramp after HHH, but he ended up being stopped by more security and escorted out of the arena. It’s been speculated that Rollins will face Triple H at Wrestlemania 33, and we could see some form of interaction to further set up the feud at tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Rollins is no longer officially in the Rumble match after HHH’s music cued up on RAW, causing a distraction and Rollins’ loss to Sami Zayn. “I’M NOT LEAVING THIS RING UNTIL YOU COME OUT HERE AND MAKE ME!” – @WWERollins to @TripleH #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/hdfQlLwNxZ — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017 Ask and you shall receive, @WWERollins…

HERE COMES @TripleH! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/6FnWgR4ItS — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017