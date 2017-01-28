WWE Hall Of Famer At NXT Takeover, Serena Williams Gets Custom WWE Title, Tye Dillinger Plays The Numbers Game With Sanity (Video)

NXT Takeover
WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes was featured on tonight’s NXT Takeover: San Antonio broadcast after cameras spotted him in the crowd during the NXT Tag Team Championship match:
Venus Williams
ESPN’s Arash Markazi posted the following photo of the new custom WWE Championship that WWE had made for Serena Williams:
Tye Dillinger
The following video features highlights from tonight’s opening match at NXT Takeover: San Antonio between Tye Dillinger and Eric Young of Sanity:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?