WWE Hall Of Famer At NXT Takeover, Serena Williams Gets Custom WWE Title, Tye Dillinger Plays The Numbers Game With Sanity (Video)

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Bob Levey/WireImage)

NXT Takeover

WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes was featured on tonight’s NXT Takeover: San Antonio broadcast after cameras spotted him in the crowd during the NXT Tag Team Championship match:

Venus Williams

ESPN’s Arash Markazi posted the following photo of the new custom WWE Championship that WWE had made for Serena Williams: 

Tye Dillinger

The following video features highlights from tonight’s opening match at NXT Takeover: San Antonio between Tye Dillinger and Eric Young of Sanity:

