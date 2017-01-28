Title Change Takes Place at WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio, Tyler Bate Making His NXT TV Debut, Samoa Joe at Takeover

Title Change Takes Place at NXT Takeover San Antonio

As seen at NXT Takeover San Antonio tonight, The Authors of Pain defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to become the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. This Akem and Rezar’s first title reign.

Tyler Bate Making NXT TV Debut

WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate will make his NXT TV debut on Wednesday, February 1st. Bate faced Oney Lorcan at tonight’s NXT TV tapings in San Antonio and was announced as the WWE United Kingdom Champion.

Samoa Joe at Takeover

Although he is not on the card tonight, Samoa Joe was shown on TV seated at ringside for tonight’s NXT Takeover event. Joe has been rumored to be making his main roster debut in the Royal Rumble match, and he is indeed in San Antonio.