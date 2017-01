NXT taped the following matches before tonight’s NXT Takeover live special in San Antonio, Texas. There was one dark match, and the other matches are likely to air as part of this week’s show on Wednesday, February 1st on WWE Network:

Wolfgang Young defeated Aaron Solow

This was tonight’s dark match opener

Ember Moon defeated Aliyah

– Ember wins with the Eclipse. Ember helped Aliyah up and gives her a handshake after the match

Tyler Bate defeated Oney Lorcan

РBate won after a sitout underhook powerbomb

No Way Jose defeated Elias Samson

РJose won via pinfall with the Fastball punch