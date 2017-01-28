DIY, Nakamura React To NXT Year End Awards (Videos), Maxel Hardy Competes, Complete MCW Broken Anniversary Results

MCW Broken Anniversary

The following results are from tonight’s MCW Pro Wrestling: Broken Anniversary live event in Joppa, Maryland, courtesy of Shin-Blade:

Facebook Live Pre-Show:

1) “Hybrid” Sean Carr def Bobby Shields

2) Punk Rock All-Stars def Rock ‘N’ Bowl Express

Main Card

1) Maxwell Jacob Feinstein def Greg Excellent

2) Dante Caballero def “Mr Xcellence” Brandon Scott

3) Tag Team Fatal 4-Way

Guns 4 Hire def Appalachian Outlaws, The Hell Cats & Coast 2 Coast (ROH’s Shaheem Ali & Leo St Giovanni)

4) Lio Rush def Anthony Henry

(Match Of The Night)

5) Black Wallstreet (MCW Champion Drolix & Chuck Lennox) def Napalm Bomb & “Punishment” Damien Martinez via inference by the returning Solo Marcellus Prime

6) MCW Women’s Championship

Melina (c) def Brittany Blake

7) 3 on 1 Handicap Match

Bruiser def Jeremiah, “Big” Sean Studd & “The Winner” Andy Vineberg

After the match, Rayo came out to save Bruiser but turned on him. The Hell Cats came to the aid of Bruiser.

MCW Champion Drolix then came to the ring demanding an impromptu match with Sean Studd putting his MCW Championship up for grabs.

8) MCW Championship Match

“Big” Sean Studd def Drolix (c) via interference from Jeremiah.

9) Televised for iMPACT Wrestling

TNA & MCW Tag Team Championship Match

The “Broken” Hardys def The Ecktourage to become the NEW MCW Tag Team Champions

After the match, former WWE writer & Ecktourage manager Kevin Eck challenged Matt Hardy’s son King Maxel to a match.

10) King Maxel def Kevin Eck

NXT Year End Awards

The following videos feature Shinsuka Nakamura and #DIY reacting to winning 2016 NXT Awards for their respective categories.

Related: WWE NXT Takeover Kickoff Show & Year-End Awards Ceremony Results

DIY won for Tag Team and Match of the Year (The Revival vs. DIY, NXT Takeover: Toronto), and Nakamura won for favorite male competitor and overall competitor of the year: