DIY, Nakamura React To NXT Year End Awards (Videos), Maxel Hardy Competes, Complete MCW Broken Anniversary Results

MCW Broken Anniversary
The following results are from tonight’s MCW Pro Wrestling: Broken Anniversary live event in Joppa, Maryland, courtesy of Shin-Blade:
Facebook Live Pre-Show:
1) “Hybrid” Sean Carr def Bobby Shields
2) Punk Rock All-Stars def Rock ‘N’ Bowl Express
Main Card
1) Maxwell Jacob Feinstein def Greg Excellent
2) Dante Caballero def “Mr Xcellence” Brandon Scott
3) Tag Team Fatal 4-Way
Guns 4 Hire def Appalachian Outlaws, The Hell Cats & Coast 2 Coast (ROH’s Shaheem Ali & Leo St Giovanni)
4) Lio Rush def Anthony Henry
(Match Of The Night)
5) Black Wallstreet (MCW Champion Drolix & Chuck Lennox) def Napalm Bomb & “Punishment” Damien Martinez via inference by the returning Solo Marcellus Prime
6) MCW Women’s Championship
Melina (c) def Brittany Blake
7) 3 on 1 Handicap Match
Bruiser def Jeremiah, “Big” Sean Studd & “The Winner” Andy Vineberg
After the match, Rayo came out to save Bruiser but turned on him. The Hell Cats came to the aid of Bruiser.
MCW Champion Drolix then came to the ring demanding an impromptu match with Sean Studd putting his MCW Championship up for grabs.
8) MCW Championship Match
“Big” Sean Studd def Drolix (c) via interference from Jeremiah.
9) Televised for iMPACT Wrestling
TNA & MCW Tag Team Championship Match
The “Broken” Hardys def The Ecktourage to become the NEW MCW Tag Team Champions
After the match, former WWE writer & Ecktourage manager Kevin Eck challenged Matt Hardy’s son King Maxel to a match.
10) King Maxel def Kevin Eck
NXT Year End Awards
The following videos feature Shinsuka Nakamura and #DIY reacting to winning 2016 NXT Awards for their respective categories.
Related: WWE NXT Takeover Kickoff Show & Year-End Awards Ceremony Results
DIY won for Tag Team and Match of the Year (The Revival vs. DIY, NXT Takeover: Toronto), and Nakamura won for favorite male competitor and overall competitor of the year:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?