NXT Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs Bobby Roode Nakamura kicks Roode in the leg. Roode backs up. Roode tries to go behind Nakamura, but Nakamura turns it into an armbar. Roode stands out of it and locks in a headlock. Nakamura forces Roode into the ropes. Nakamura taunts Roode, Roode does the glorious taunt. Nakamura tries to lock up with Roode, but Roode retreats to the ropes. Roode elbows Nakamura in the head. Roode takes Nakamura down with a top wrist lock. Nakamura front flips out if, but Roode reverses it into a head scissor. Nakamura headstands out of it. Roode tries to taunt Nakamura again, but Nakamura knees him in the gut then sticks him with a flying knee drop. Spinning enziguri by Nakamura. Nakamura charges at Roode in the corner, but Roode catches him and sits Nakamura on the top rope. Roode pushes Nakamura off the top. Nakamura takes a nasty spill to the outside. Roode gets a two count. Corner clothesline by Roode. Roode mounts the second rope and crushes Nakamura with a double axe handle. Roode stomps on Nakamura over and over again. Roode hits two jumping knees to Nakamura’s chest. Nakamura rolls into the corner. Roode stomps Nakamura in the corner. Roode puts his foot on Nakamura neck and smushes him with ” Glorious vibrations”. Nakamura trips Roode on the apron. Nakamura hits a running knee, then a diving knee to the back of Roode’s head. Nakamura clinches Roode and knees him over and over again. Good vibrations by Nakamura. Nakamura drapes Roode on the top rope. Roode moves out of the and Nakamura knees the top turnbuckle. Roode tries to charge Nakamura in the corner, but Nakamura picks him up and drapes him on the corner. Nakamura hits the running knee in the corner. Nakamura calls for the Kinshasa, but Roode never gets up. Nakamura walks over to him and tries to stomp Roode’s head, but Roode moves, rolls up Nakamura for a two count. Roode hits the backstabber for another near fall. Roode tries the Glorius DDT, but Nakamura reverses it into a knee strike. Nakamura hits the ropes and runs right into a spine buster for another near fall. Roode sets Nakamura on the top rope for a superplex. Nakamura fights out of it. Nakamura gourd busters Roode off the top. Diving kick by Nakamura. Nakamura calls for the Kinshasa again, but Roode kicks Nakamura in the face. Roode pins Nakamura with his feet on the ropes, but the Referee sees it. Nakamura yells at Roode to come one. Nakamura levels him with a kick to the face. Rolling armbar by Nakamura. Nakamura transitions into a triangle. Roode picks up Nakamura, but Nakamura rolls him over with a sunset flip. Nakamura hits the Kinshasa, but Roode kicks out. Nakamura goes up top. Roode rolls out to the apron. Nakamura hits the Kinshasa off the top, but Nakamura hurts his knee in the process. Nakamura is clutching at his knee. Nakamura crawls back into the ring. Nakamura hits the Kinshasa, but Nakamura is writhing in pain. The trainer gets in the ring and checks on Nakamura. Nakamura says he can go. Roode runs over, hits the Glorious DDT, but Nakamura kicks out! Roode locks in a half crab. Nakamura kicks his way out of it. Roode hits another Glorious DDT for the win. Winner and NEW NXT Champion, Bobby Roode!