Bobby Roode Wins NXT Championship At NXT Takeover: San Antonio (Photos & Video)

Bobby Roode is the new NXT Champion after he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover: San Antonio.

Roode defeated Nakamura after taking advantage of an apparent knee injury after Nakamura landed on the apron after a Kinshasa attempt. The final moments of the match saw Nakamura hit a successful Kinshasa in the ring, but couldn’t make the cover and trainers came in to check on him. Nakamura told the trainers he could compete, but Roode raced over and planted him with a Glorious DDT as the match restarted for a two count. Roode applied a half crab, then Nakamura kicked out and Roode dropped Nakamura with a second Glorious DDT for the win.

This is Roode’s first reign as NXT Champion; Nakamura’s second reign ends at 56 days after winning the title back in Osaka, Japan. Nakamura’s two title reigns lasted 148 days combined.

