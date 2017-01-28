Triple H Comments On Seth Rollins’ Takeover Appearance, Did You Enjoy NXT Takeover: San Antonio?

Triple H Triple H addressed Seth Rollins’ appearance at NXT Takeover: San Antonio during his post-show interview with Cathy Kelley. Cathy Kelley asked Triple H during his live Facebook interview about Seth Rollins’ run-in tonight. Triple H says he doesn’t really have anything to say to Rollins. HHH says he said Rollins was the man for a long time, and Rollins knows who he is, and knows what he does. HHH says there’s a big difference between what he does here at NXT, a guy in a suit and what he does with WWE. He says Rollins will find out there’s a big difference between the creator here, and the destroyer. HHH says if Rollins wants to come here and challenge the creator, great, but the destroyer is not far behind. He says sometimes in life you have to be careful what you wish for, and he told Rollins he was the man, but we’ll see who that man is. Related: WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio Results (1/28): Shinsuke Nakamura Defends Against Bobby Roode, New Champions Crowned! NXT Takeover Now that the event is in the books, and we have new NXT Tag Team Champions and a ‘Glorious’ new NXT Champion, we ask: did you enjoy tonight’s show?

