Several Interesting Names Featured On Royal Rumble Graphic, WMania Axxess Presale Details, The Authors Of Pain Change The Landscape (Video)

Wrestlemania Axxess Tickets for Wrestlemania Axxess in Orlando will go on-sale next week, but fans can gain access to a presale starting this Monday morning. The code HHHVIP was shared on Triple H’s Facebook page earlier today; fans can use the code starting Monday at 10 a.m. EST to purchase tickets for the events. A full list of the scheduled times and Superstar appearances can be found on WWE.com. Royal Rumble For what it’s worth, several fans online have pointed out that a number of interesting names were featured in pre-show graphics on tonight’s NXT Takeover: San Antonio broadcast promoting tomorrow’s Royal Rumble. Some of the more interesting names in the graphics were: Sting, Zack Sabre Jr and Fabian Aichner. Of course, there were a number of stars mentioned that are under contract, but not in the Royal Rumble match, such as Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, John Cena, Triple H, Jack Gallagher, Rich Swann and TJ Perkins. The graphic could have always been put together using a list of current previously used talents by WWE, but Sting is not active and Sabre and Aicher only worked during the Cruiserweight Classic last summer. It should be taken with speculation, and not to say these names would be in the match, but interesting that they were included at all or not edited out. Authors of Pain The following video features new NXT Tag Team Champions, The Authors of Pain, talking about how they’ve changed the landscape of tag team wrestling: