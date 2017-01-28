WWE Possibly Updating Universal Championship Design?

For what it’s worth, the Orange County Choppers Twitter account recently posted a photo of a new title in commission, which looks like an identical copy of the current WWE Universal Championship. Shortly after the photo was posted fans began to speculate as to what this meant for the current design, including if it was getting a possible facelift from the often criticized ‘fruit roll-up’ belt that currently resides on RAW. While looking closely, the OCC design is nearly identical to the photo in the background, which is the current design. The new plates have all of the same features and layout of the current title, and only lack the gold plating and jewels (which can be added later). Related: WWE Reportedly Producing New Designs For Intercontinental & United States Championships It’s always possible WWE may go for a slightly different look with the leather or some other minor feature, but it’s unlikely that they will introduce a new design for the WWE Universal Championship, which just debuted last summer. Orange County Choppers has done work with WWE over the past several years, including their redesign of the latest ‘Network’ WWE World Championship, and the Cruiserweight Classic winner’s trophy. Finishing up another @WWE championship belt. Awesome detail by @JasonPohlOCC – Yes, we here at #OCC do lots more than just bikes!