Triple H’s Facebook Live Interview, Rollins Escorted Out By Security, Nakamura’s NXT Takeover: San Antonio Entrance (Videos)

NXT Takeover

Triple H went live after NXT Takeover: San Antonio to take part in a Facebook Live interview with Cathy Kelley.

Triple H addressed Shinsuke Nakamura’s knee injury after talking with the medical staff, and commented on each match on the card, praising all of the competitors including highlighting Roderick Strong, and the tag team and women’s division.

As noted, Triple H also addressed Seth Rollins’ appearance, and talked about Rollins will soon find out he should be careful what he wishes for. You can watch the full interview in the above player.

Related: Triple H Comments On Seth Rollins’ Takeover Appearance, Did You Enjoy NXT Takeover: San Antonio?

Seth Rollins

WWE posted the following exclusive video of Seth Rollins being escorted out of the building tonight after interrupting the NXT Takeover: San Antonio event to call out Triple H:

Shinsuke Nakamura

The following video features Shinsuke Nakamura’s epic entrance at NXT Takeover before he defended the NXT Championship against Bobby Roode: